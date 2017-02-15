× LG Chem announces expansion; up to 150 new jobs

HOLLAND, Mich. – A battery plant along the lakeshore announced Wednesday that it will be expanding.

LG Chem Michigan Inc. announced in a release that they will build a 100,000 square-foot addition to the current battery cell manufacturing facility in Holland. They say they plan to break ground on the addition next month and be ready to go with the space in August.

The company says the new building will expand on their battery pack assembly and add multiple assembly lines. They expect to create up to 150 new jobs.

The company makes battery cells and packs for electric vehicles, including the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid and the 2017 Chevy Volt.