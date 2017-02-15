Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. MC Sports announced that it’s filing for bankruptcy.

The Grand Rapids-based company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying they’re “reorganizing” the company.

The chain has 68 locations in seven states and operates a ski shop at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Officials haven’t said if they’re closing any stores, but they did say all the locations will have liquidation sales.

2. The Grand Rapids Boat Show is back in town at DeVos Place.

Now in its 72nd year, the show will feature its widest array of power boats ever. There will be five acres of boats at DeVos on display.

Visitors can also check out the latest in pontoon and fishing boats.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show runs through Sunday.

3. Not certain if she can do the doggy paddle, but Rumor the German Shepherd’s training helped her win “Best in Show” at the Westminster Dog Show.

She competed last year and finished in second. The last time her breed won this top honor was all the way back in 1987.

This was her 104th career win, and the 5-year-old is actually named after Adele’s song, “Rumor Has It.”

An Irish setter named Adrian finished second this year.

4. A new study shows that Millennials are the worst at driving.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 88 percent of drivers 19 to 24-years-old acknowledged engaging in risky behavior such as texting while driving, running red lights or speeding during the previous month.

The findings come since driving has becoming more dangerous. Traffic deaths rose to over 35,000 in 2015, a 7 percent increase from a year earlier and the largest one-year jump in five decades.

5. Some wardrobe changes will be needed for your child’s American Girl Doll collection, because they’ve introduced their first boy!

His name is Logan Everett and he plays the drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville.

Logan has a couple of looks including a t-shirt that says “Play Loud” under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.

A spokesperson for American Girl says that “a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades.”

The new doll will go on sale starting Thursday at $115 each.