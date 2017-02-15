Parvo puppies recovering after being dumped along Detroit highway

DETROIT, Mich– Two pit bull puppies are continuing to recover from Parvovirus after being found abandoned along I-94 in Detroit last week.

The puppies, which are believed to be about three months old, were found by a DTE employee who turned around on the highway after noticing a plastic bin moving alongside the road.

There were three puppies inside the bin at the time. However one of the puppies, who was named Piglet, did not survive the illness.

The remaining dogs, Pooh and Tigger, are now off intravenous fluids and continuing to improve. The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue says the animals have been in quarantine in the hospital and will be ready to go out and play in the next few days.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that affects the intestinal tract and attacks the white blood cells.

Meanwhile, the search continues for whoever dumped the animals alongside the road. The rescue has even asked the owner of the dogs to drop off any others they may have with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue “no questions asked”.

Nearly $2,000 has been raised to help care for the puppies. Once they’re fully recovered, the rescue hopes to adopt them out.