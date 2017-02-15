× PJ Fleck gets rights to ‘Row the Boat’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – P.J. Fleck may have left Western Michigan University, but he is still allowed to “row the boat.”

ESPN’s Darren Rovell is reporting that Fleck will donate $50,000 to endow a scholarship for a Western Michigan Bronco football player. The trademark for “Row the Boat” will be transferred from the school to Harlan Sports, the company of Fleck’s agent, Bryan Harlan.

According to the ESPN report, the “Row the Boat” mantra was started in 2011, by Fleck. In 2013, WMU filed for the trademark, which was then registered in 2015.

Fleck led the Broncos to their first undefeated season last year and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

WMU says that the scholarship will be called the Fleck Family Football Scholarship and will be awarded each year beginning in the fall of 2017. The school will be allowed to use “Row the Boat” in football materials and displays celebrating Fleck’s tenure in Kalamazoo.

Fleck became the head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in January and has a five-year, $18.5 million deal, according to ESPN.