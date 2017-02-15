Shed unwanted body fat with Skin Envy

Struggling to lose those unwanted pounds?

Stephanie Davison with Skin Envy, recently highlighted how Sermorelin, HCG and Mesotherapy injections have been providing her clients with great results. In the end, it has them looking and feeling younger, too.

Skin Envy is running a special promotion for FOX 17 Morning Mix viewers. Until Friday, February 17 viewers can get HCG injections, normally priced at $750, for the lower price of $500. Also, Skin Envy is selling all of their mesotherapy packages at 50 percent off.

To learn more and to find all of their locations, visit their website.

