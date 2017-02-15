× Wife attacked with fork and knife on Valentine’s Day

ALLEGAN, Mich– A man in Allegan has been arrested after police say he attacked his wife and their dog on Valentine’s Day.

Police say several 911 calls were made just after 7p.m. indicating that a woman was in distress and fearful her husband was going to harm her. When police got to the scene, they say it was determined the woman was stabbed once in the arm with a fork and twice in the leg with a knife. She was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the family’s dog was also assaulted.

Police found the suspect, a 38-year-old male in the backyard of the residence and arrested him without incident. He is currently lodged at the Allegan County Jail and is facing charges of Felonious Assault and Animal Cruelty.

Police have not released any names or a motive in the alleged attack.