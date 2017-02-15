Winter Blast 5k this Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The 8th annual Winter Blast 5K is this Saturday, February 18, 10am at Grandville Calvin Christian High School. It brings in top runners on a flat, fast course behind Grandville Calvin Christian High School with an indoor finish. It is known as a race “put on by runners for runners.”

The Winter Blast 5K starts at 10am. Entry fee is $25. The Winter Flurry 1K Kids Run for those 10 and under starts at 10:45am. For an $8 entry fee, all Winter Flurry runners receive a medal, T-shirt, and wear #1. Parents can join their children in the Winter Flurry 1K for free. After the race, food is provided by Family Fare and chicken snacks from Chick-fil-A Grand Rapids South.

Complete race information is available at www.winterblastrun.com. Winter Blast 5K has partnered with the City of Grandville for their 2nd annual Winter Shake Up. After the race head downtown for a chili-cook off, carriage rides, ice sculptures and a chili pepper eating contest.