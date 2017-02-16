× Benton Harbor man steals police cruiser with infant son in the back seat, police say

JACKSON TWP., Ind. – A Benton Harbor man is facing numerous charges accused of stealing an undercover police car with his infant son in the back seat.

Deputies say Stacey Groves, 26, stole a cruiser during a traffic stop Wednesday on the Indiana Toll Road in Michigan City around noon.

Groves, who police say has an outstanding warrant in Michigan, is accused of leading police on a chase before fleeing on foot to a nearby home with his son.

Deputies say Groves forced his way into the home and handed his son off to someone inside.

Additional officers began arriving on scene when Groves jumped from a second floor window and stole a second police cruiser parked outside.

Police say Groves didn’t get too far before taking off on foot, leaving the second cruiser less than a mile from the home in the middle of the woods.

A police helicopter was used to help find Groves and with the help of several area law enforcement personnel, Groves was taken into police custody facing multiple charges.

Two nearby schools Jackson Elementary and Liberty Elementary were placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.