Davenport hires Sparky McEwen to lead football team

Posted 5:52 PM, February 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Davenport University announced Sparky McEwen as its new football coach on Thursday.  McEwen has been an assistant at his alma mater Ferris State the last 5 years, he has also been a head coach in the Arena Football League including with the Grand Rapids Rampage and at Creston High School.

Davenport will play just its second season of football this fall but its first as an NCAA division 2 member and the Panthers will play in the GLIAC against the likes of Grand Valley State and Ferris State.

