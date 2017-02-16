Grand Rapids businesses honoring Day Without Immigrants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Some Grand Rapids businesses are taking part in a national campaign to draw attention to immigrants in the U.S.

The Rodriguez Supermarket on Grandville SW, the National Supermarket on Clyde Park and Tacos El Cunado on Burton were closed Thursday for the Day Without Immigrants.  Several others were closed as well.

The protest comes in response to actions by President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S.

