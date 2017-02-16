Heart of West Michigan United Way looking for volunteers

There's something about Christmas time that sparks the volunteer spirit, but why let that spark die out when the holidays are over?

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking for volunteers, and is an endless resource for people who want to continue to pay it forward in the community.

Ellen Carpenter, vice president of marketing and the volunteer center, shared how people can get involved with HWMUW.

The Volunteer Center recently launched a new and improved website that makes it easy to find volunteer opportunities that fit your passions, skills, and schedule. People can also search for specific volunteer opportunities by agency, interest, age level, and dates.

If you'd like to get involved and volunteer, click here.

