Lake Effect Fringe Festival focuses on local productions and actors

Dog Story Theater loves to put on quality shows for the West Michigan community, but they can't do that without your help.

The theater is currently hosting the Lake Effect Fringe Festival, where local actors come together to perform many shows and workshops for the community to enjoy.

One of the local productions that will finish off the festival with the West Michigan premiere of Chapatti, performed by acting duo Gary E. Mitchell and Mary Beth Quillin. Chapatti is a romance about two lonely animal-lovers living in Dublin, where Dan (played by Gary) and his dog Chapatti cross paths with Betty (played by Mary) and her 19 cats.

Tickets cost between $8 and $14.

For more show listings and times for the festival, click here. Or if you'd like to make a donation for the Lake Effect Fringe Festival, click here.