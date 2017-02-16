Live – President Trump selects new Labor Secretary

Mecosta County sirens go off by mistake; no emergency in the area

Posted 12:08 PM, February 16, 2017
Tornado Siren

File photo

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – Mecosta County officials say that you did hear the tornado sirens in some areas this morning and it was a mistake.

Mecosta County Emergency Management says that the sirens were activated by mistake at about 11:45am in Big Rapids and some other parts of the county.  There is no emergency and no public action necessary.

Residents are asked to NOT call the city of Big Rapids or 911 Central Dispatch regarding the sirens.

