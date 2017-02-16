Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery last week.

The robbery happened in the area of Ottawa Avenue and Weston Street SW about 9:00pm on Monday, February 6. Police say the suspect showed a handgun before taking the victim's backpack. He is believed to have gotten on a bus shortly after.

He is described as a black male, between 15 and 25 years old, with shoulder length dreadlocks. He is about 5'10" and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts at the time.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3489 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.