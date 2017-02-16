‘Scrap Man’ scrapes together money to send kids to summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Terry Buschert is using junk metal to help send kids to summer camp.

Buschert, of Grand Rapids, is known as Scrap Man, and he is one of four finalists for a national award for Craft Professional of the Year.

He says what he does is not about recognition for him. He says he's just a man on a mission to help make a difference in the lives of others.

He takes the scrap metal and turns it in for cash, but he doesn't keep the money for himself. Instead, he uses it to send West Michigan kids to camp, "low income families and under-privileged children that didn't have the opportunity," Buschert said.

"For about 13 years now, I've been collecting scrap off job sites," Buschert said.

Bushchert was named Craft Professional of the Year by the local chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Incorporated, and is now in the running for the national title.

"It highlights someone who is a leader, who really takes initiative in the field" said Jenn Schottke with ABC West Michigan. "It also recognizes someone who has taken a role in mentoring construction professionals in their company."

Buschert puts up signs at construction sites across West Michigan to help get every ounce of scrap metal he can.

"Every project he is on, he asks if he can have a dumpster where he can put their scrap metal waste," Schottke said.

Buschert says over the past 13 years he has raised more than $130,000 to send about 700 children to camp.

If you have scrap metal you'd like to donate to the cause, call 517-202-7747.