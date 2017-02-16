Speaker defends quick income tax vote after Snyder scolding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader is defending a quick vote to gradually eliminate Michigan’s income tax after Gov. Rick Snyder criticized the move.

Speaker Tom Leonard said Thursday the measure isn’t a “difficult bill to understand” and it’s well known cutting taxes is a priority for the House GOP.

When a committee advanced the tax cut Wednesday, the Republican governor — who has concerns about the budget implications of a cut — issued a rare rebuke of lawmakers by questioning the vote after one 90-minute hearing.

Leonard says he’s “disappointed” by Snyder’s criticism. He says both sides of the legislation had their say in the “deliberative” meeting.

Leonard spoke after the House majority outlined guiding principles for the two-year term. Priorities include tackling auto insurance premiums and public employee retirement costs.