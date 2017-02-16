× Warm weather melts The Great Skate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The forecasted warm weather has some unpacking the golf clubs, but it isn’t good news for the Grand Rapids Griffins annual Great Skate Winterfest.

The 15th annual event has been cancelled for the first time in its history. The Griffins say the outdoor ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is likely to be unusable for most, if not all, of the 24-hour skating event.

“As much as we all love warmer weather, this weekend’s forecast is highly disappointing as it relates to the Great Skate,” said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and founder of the Great Skate on GriffinsHockey.com. “The Griffins Youth Foundation is so appreciative of the support from our sponsors, fans and the community who have helped make this one of West Michigan’s premier outdoor winter activities.