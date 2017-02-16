× Woman suffers facial fractures in beating; one held, one sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman beaten over a debt is recovering from facial fractures while one man is in jail and another woman is being sought, said the Kalamazoo Pubic Safety Department.

The department’s account begins when KPS officers talked to a beating victim at Bronson Hospital. The 38-year-old woman said a couple assaulted her over a debt: the 49-year-old male hit her in the face a number of times.

Police learned the couple live together on Allen Street near Pitcher Street and found the man in the home. Since he had a violent history and a criminal record, the Kalamazoo Metro Tactical Team was used to serve the search warrant.

The suspect came out and was arrested without further incident, but the woman was not found. She is being sought.

Any witnesses or anyone who knows something can call Silent Observer anonymously at 269-343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department at 269-337-8994.