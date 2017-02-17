Live Look – Crash with cement truck outside of Holland

Cement truck rolls in crash near Holland

Posted 8:16 AM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:19AM, February 17, 2017
Ottogan and Country Club Road

Ottogan and Country Club Road

HOLLAND, Mich. – A two-vehicle crash is causing a mess in southern Ottawa County.

The crash involved a car and a cement truck at the intersection of Ottogan Street and Country Club Road, just outside of Holland. The cement truck has rolled and spilled much of its load.

No injuries have been reported.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Look live here: http://fox17online.com/on-air/live-streaming-sc/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment