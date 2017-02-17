× Coast Guard: Be careful near ice during unusually warm weather

ACROSS MICHIGAN — The Coast Guard is warning that the warmer temperatures expected to hit the Great Lakes region this weekend could make it dangerous for people venturing onto the lakes.

Even though it will be warmer than normal, the water will remain cold and deceiving. The Coast Guard says to watch out for the thickness of the ice near bridges and always suspect ice to be thinner than it appears.

Some helpful tips:

-Stay away from cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy areas and darker areas which is a sign of thinner ice.

-Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

-Dress for the water temperatures not the air temperature in case you happen to fall in the water.

-Wear reflective clothing, patches, or tape so first responders can easily notice you.

-Never go out on the water alone