Coloma Twp. officer accused of stealing drugs from scene of overdose death

COLOMA TWP., Mich .- A Coloma Township Police officer has been charged with stealing a heroin/fentanyl mix from the scene of an overdose death.

The Berrien County Prosecutor says that Kraig Mitchell, 33, of Kalamazoo, has been charged with four counts including Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mitchell was arraigned Friday and his bond has been set at $10,000.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mitchell allegedly took a mixture of heroin and fentanyl from the scene of an overdose death where he was investigating. The prosecutor says that Mitchell was found later that same day in possession of pills containing codeine, which had allegedly been taken from the township’s MedReturn Box, where residents turn in unused pills and medicine.

Mitchell is next due in court for a pre-exam conference on February 24.