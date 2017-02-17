GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Covenant Christian hosted former River Valley League rival Tri-Unity Christian. The Chargers jumped out to an early lead and went on to win big, 67-17.
Covenant Christian Chargers roll to big win over Tri-Unity Christian
