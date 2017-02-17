Covenant Christian sweeps season series with Tri-Unity Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Covenant Christian and Tri-Unity Christian are no longer conferences rivals in the now defunct River Valley League, but their own rivalry continues. The Chargers hosted the Crusaders and went onto win 58-50, defeating Tri-Unity for the second time this season.

