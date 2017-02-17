Deputies find stolen items in Bangor couple’s pole barn

GENEVA TWP., Mich. — A man and woman from Bangor are under investigation after deputies in Van Buren County say they found stolen items in their pole barn Thursday.

Deputies say they received tips on the whereabouts of these stolen items and conducted a search warrant in the 58000 block of County Road 384.

Police say they found a cast iron fire place, wheel barrow, and a commercial-grade generator inside the pole barn and located a stolen trailer outside.

Deputies continue to investigate and the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor to determine if charges will be filed against the suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman both of Bangor.

Neither have been arrested.