× Drugs and $1200 cash confiscated in trafficking investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich– A search warrant served on a residence in Kalamazoo Friday turned up several narcotics as well as more than $1200 cash.

Officers from the Community Policing Unit and Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 4100 block of Hawthorne Ridge as part of an ongoing investigating into the distribution of illegal narcotics from several suspects living in the area. They say they received multiple tips from citizens regarding the case.

After searching the residence, investigators say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, Psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, and several other items used in the production and distribution of illegal narcotics. They also found more than $1200 in cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The case is being forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be filed.