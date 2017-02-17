FH Northern Girls Come Away With 54-49 Win

Posted 11:20 PM, February 17, 2017, by

LOWELL, Mich. -- Lowell girls were in first place in the OK White on Friday night before hosting second place Forest Hills Northern. A close battle, FH Northern would come away with the win 54-49.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s