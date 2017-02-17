Friday’s Friend, Tang, available for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you meet 2-month-old Tang, how can you not fall in love? Our Friday's Friend is a Pitbull/Retriever/Terrier mix, and is ready to cuddle and play with his new family!

The Humane Society of West Michigan has their "Every Kiss Begins with K9 Adoption Special" going on now through February 19. Every dog 5 months and older is just $50 to adopt. The "Some Bunny to Love Adoption Special" is also still going on through the end of the month, every rabbit is fee waived.

They'll also be at PetSmart on 28th Street in Kentwood with adoptable animals over the weekend at the following times:

Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.