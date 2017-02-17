× Grand Rapids biodigester project to cost nearly $30M

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids’ wastewater division is preparing to build a biodigester at its water resource recovery facility.

The city’s environmental services manager, Mike Lunn, tells MLive the division has known for a while that it would need to adjust its operations to treat a growing stream of highly concentrated food waste from Founders Brewing Company, Coca-Cola, Amway and SET Environmental.

The biodigester, including a new pipe and sludge treatment system, is expected to cost nearly $30 million.

Lunn said the city decided building a biodigester was the best option, rather than make a $90 million expansion to the plant or require businesses to pre-treat their waste.

In the first phase, the city wants to build three tanks that each have a capacity of 1.4 million gallons, with the hope of having the system running by 2018.