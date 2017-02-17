× Grand Rapids Police searching for missing woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids are asking for help finding a woman who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Bulah Perkins, 51, was last seen walking from Sparks Drive SE towards the Centerpointe Mall around 4 p.m.

Police say Perks was last seen wearing a purple coat with a fur-lined hood, brown pants and a brown dress shirt. They also say she’s currently overdue on taking some necessary medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.