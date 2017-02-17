Grand Rapids start up builds living lab to test flexible furniture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — URBANEER, a Grand Rapids start up, is building a living lab near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

While the home has great curb appeal, it’s what’s inside that the makes the house unique. President and founder Bruce Thompson built the home from the ground up as an experiment.

“This is a prototype,” Thompson explains, “We’re going to be living it and it will be a living lab for us to try to understand what we can improve over time, what works and what doesn’t.”

Thompson has helped design some of the furniture in the home that transforms spaces from a living room into a bedroom into an home office.

“We have a line of furnishings that’s comprised of murphy beds, murphy beds with sofas, moveable walls, kitchens, bathroom vanities, height adjustable islands, and anything that we can think of that can help make the space flexible and optimize the space,” explained Thompson.