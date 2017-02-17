Grand Rapids start up builds living lab to test flexible furniture

Posted 3:02 PM, February 17, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — URBANEER, a Grand Rapids start up, is building a living lab near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

While the home has great curb appeal, it’s what’s inside that the makes the house unique. President and founder Bruce Thompson built the home from the ground up as an experiment.

“This is a prototype,” Thompson explains, “We’re going to be living it and it will be a living lab for us to try to understand what we can improve over time, what works and what doesn’t.”

 

moveable-wallThompson has helped design some of the furniture in the home that transforms spaces from a living room into a bedroom into an home office.

“We have a line of furnishings that’s comprised of murphy beds, murphy beds with sofas, moveable walls, kitchens, bathroom vanities, height adjustable islands, and anything that we can think of that can help make the space flexible and optimize the space,” explained Thompson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s