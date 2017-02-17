Grandville Hockey beats East Kentwood 4-3

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The East Kentwood boy's hockey team hosted Grandville in a tier one showdown on Friday. Grandville got on the board first with a goal by Brendan Cawthan, and went on to win 4-3.

