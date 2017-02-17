GRPD officer suspended for role in DUI stop will get job back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids says they have reached an agreement with the police union on the actions of an officer during a DUI stop of a former Kent County Prosecutor.

The city says that Officer Adam Ickes has accepted a 30-day suspension without pay. The city says he accepted responsibility for his role during the November 19, 2016 incident.

Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper was pulled over driving the wrong-way on Union Avenue. Kuiper allegedly told police he had been drinking, but only received a ticket at the stop and was escorted to a relative’s home.

Termination hearings for two other officers involved, Sergeant Thomas Warwick and Lieutenant Matthew Janiskee are still pending. All three officers had been suspended without pay since the incident. The city manager had decided on firing all three officers, but gave the officers formal termination hearings with the union.

Kuiper resigned from the Kent County Prosecutor’s office in December, effective February 1.