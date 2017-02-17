Heading for records this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s mid February and we would normally be happy with a day like yesterday. A little bit of sunshine, very little wind, and temps in the mid 30s. Great, right? That’s about normal for February, but looking ahead to the weekend, that’s the worst day we’ll see if you’re a fan of the warmer weather.

A warm front off to our southwest will slowly make its way into our area today, and this will help catapult our temperatures in the 50s for the foreseeable future.

With our normal afternoon high sitting at 34, we’re primed to be 20 degrees or above that norm every single day this weekend….and actually for the next 7 days as well. Saturday’s high looks to tie the record at the very least, and it’s possible we will break that record as well.