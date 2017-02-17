Hundreds of golfers set to hit the golf course thanks to spring-like temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- The warm temperatures may be bad news for skiers, but great news for golfers. Many West Michigan courses are planning to open this weekend thanks to the spring-like temperatures.

The Pines usually tries to open around St. Patrick's Day, while others like the Mines in Grand Rapids shoots for the end of March. Both golf courses say hundreds have golfers have signed up for this weekend. Gary Smithson, Director of the Mines and says he can't remember a time when they've been able to stay open for several days in February.

"We're going to have our hands full,' says Smithson. "But again, it's golf in February in Michigan. It's pretty cool. We don't get this opportunity very often."

Mike Boogaard owns and operates the Pines and says they'll stay open and long as the weather permits.

"We'll stay open until the weather doesn't allow us to send any players out there," Boogard said. "But it looks like this year this may be an opening that just stays open."