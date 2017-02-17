Irish Dancers to perform at Hooley on the Grand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with the Irish Community before the holiday madness at Hooley on the Grand.

Join the Grand Rapids' premier Irish dancing school, Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin, for an authentic Irish kickoff to the Saint Patrick's Day holiday. Along with Irish food and dancing, there will also be music played by An Dro and The Waxies.

Watch some of Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin's finest dancers in the video above to get a taste of what you can see at Hooley on the Grand.

Hooley on the Grand will take place at The Waldron Pub on Saturday, March 4, with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

To buy tickets for this event, visit bhraonainirishdance.com/merchandise.