It’s official: Deteriorating concrete on M-6 to be replaced this year

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three miles of crumbling concrete on M-6 will be replaced this year, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday. The exact dates of construction were not announced any more specific than sometime mid- to late-summer.
Replacement of the troublesome pavement was originally scheduled to take place in 2018, but the deterioration of concrete joints, where most of the damage is occurring appears to be accelerating, despite regular efforts to repair the joints even during the winter. Crews have been out on the highway on a regular basis whenever weather allows.
The project, spanning three miles of M-6 from I-196 to Wilson Avenue, is expected to cost around $9.7 million.
Willard Obenchain
Who’s paying for it? This section of roadway has been problematic from the start, while the rest of M-6 is fine. Clearly there is something different about this particular section…inferior materials, perhaps. The Michigan DOT should have pursued a claim against the contractor a long time ago.
steve
It’s very likely that the state permitted the artificial resin as an approved equal in order to finish the work. The contractor probably guessed this would happen and a typical warranty period in construction is 365 days from substantial completion. The contractor figured the work would last a year and they were right. The state probably screwed up, not the contractor.