GRPM millage benefits Kent County residents

Thanks to a voter approved millage back in November 2016, Kent County residents are now able to see the benefits of those dollars at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

GRPM President Dale Robertson, talked about how the millage will benefit the museum and members of the Grand Rapids community.

Since the proposed millage passed, there will be a stable source of funding for the next decade for the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo.

Robertson says the funds raised from the millage will go towards maintenance and facility repairs, care for the 1,600 animals and 250,000 artifacts at the zoo and museum, and to update and expand educational programming and exhibits.

Not only will the museum and zoo be able to update and maintain their facilities, but the community will benefit from the millage too. Kent County residents can enter the museum at a reduced rate of $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and free admission for Kent County kids 17 and under. There will also be free parking to Kent County residents with the purchase of Museum admission.

To learn more about these benefits, visit yeszoomuseum.com.