Lack of attendance at two West Michigan schools at center of absenteeism pilot program

Posted 5:32 AM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45AM, February 17, 2017
School-bus-crossing-sign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A pilot project has been started in effort to reduce student absenteeism in two West Michigan school districts.

Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids says Thursday that its truancy court will provide up to 20 lawyers to work with students in Wyoming and Godwin Heights Schools.

The lawyers are providing their legal services free of charge.

Students and their families also will have access to community services through the court’s crisis intervention program.

The goal is to get students services they need to overcome attendance barriers and get them back in school.

