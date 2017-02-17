Lowell rallies to defeat FH Northern 64-60

LOWELL, Mich.--- Lowell entered the night lead the OK White and they played host to Forest Hills Northern. The Huskies built a 13 point halftime lead, but the Red Arrows rallied to comeback and win 64-60. Lowell Senior Matt Beachler crossed the 1,500 point plateau for his career.
