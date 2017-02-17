Make packing beauty essentials a breeze with these hacks

Posted 1:02 PM, February 17, 2017, by

Already making plans to travel out of town for Spring Break? Here are some tricks that'll make packing a breeze!

Flat Iron Holder

how-to-make-an-easy-diy-flat-iron-holder-from-a-pot-holder

A lady's beauty routine doesn't always get pushed aside just because she has a plane to catch! No reason to risk ruining your flat iron or curing iron by cooling it off under cold water! Simply slide it into an inexpensive pot holder. You can even fold it in half, and sew it together to fit in more than one.

Tangle-Free Jewelry

Who said Press 'N Seal is only for kitchen use? To avoid your necklaces ending up in a tangled mess, simply lay them flat onto some Press 'N Seal, put another piece on top of it and press down. The necklaces will pack easily and be tangle free!

Small Liquid Container

All you need for a smooth complexion is a contact case with moisturizer on the left and foundation on the right. Not on vacation? No problem. Stash this holder in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. See more at Cosmopolitan.com »

Whether you don't want to bring a whole bottle of liquid makeup or moisturizer, or just need some extra to dab on throughout the day, a contact lens case is your new best friend! Just put in what you need and close it up. No more need to worry about spilling your makeup all over the place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s