Make packing beauty essentials a breeze with these hacks

Already making plans to travel out of town for Spring Break? Here are some tricks that'll make packing a breeze!

Flat Iron Holder

A lady's beauty routine doesn't always get pushed aside just because she has a plane to catch! No reason to risk ruining your flat iron or curing iron by cooling it off under cold water! Simply slide it into an inexpensive pot holder. You can even fold it in half, and sew it together to fit in more than one.

Tangle-Free Jewelry

Who said Press 'N Seal is only for kitchen use? To avoid your necklaces ending up in a tangled mess, simply lay them flat onto some Press 'N Seal, put another piece on top of it and press down. The necklaces will pack easily and be tangle free!

Small Liquid Container

Whether you don't want to bring a whole bottle of liquid makeup or moisturizer, or just need some extra to dab on throughout the day, a contact lens case is your new best friend! Just put in what you need and close it up. No more need to worry about spilling your makeup all over the place.