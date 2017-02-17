× MC Sports Update: All stores to close after liquidation sales

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The bankruptcy of MC Sports will result in the closure of all 66 stores in the Midwest.

The locally-based sporting goods chain announced earlier this week it had filed for bankruptcy and stores were going to be liquidated their merchandise. Friday, the store announced that all of its stores will close.

MC Sports has 24 stores in Michigan, including two in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, and one each in Battle Creek, Grandville, Holland, Muskegon, Belmont and Big Rapids.

The liquidators say that during the final sales, merchandise will be up to 60% off.

The final closing dates of the stores was not released.