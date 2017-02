GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Business leaders met Friday morning to launch a new online tool to promote economic growth across West Michigan.

The West Michigan Prosperity Dashboard will track the region’s progress on critical economic, environmental and social issues. ┬áThe goal is the make the information more accessible for everyone to help our area grown.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley was in Grand Rapids and took part in today’s launch.

To see the dashboard, click here: www.wmdashboard.org .