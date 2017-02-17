Paw Paw Boy’s Basketball Move to 15-3 on the Year

Posted 11:24 PM, February 17, 2017, by

PAW PAW, Mich. -- The Paw Paw boy's basketball team hosted Otsego on Friday night, and came away with the 60-45 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s