Rep. Hughes' bill would allow drivers to warm-up cars in driveway without penalty

LANSING, Mich. — State Representative Holly Hughes, of Montague, has proposed legislation that would allow Michiganders to warm-up their cars in their driveways without being issued a citation.

“We have to take into account that we live in Michigan and it is cold for many months during the year,” Hughes said. “So long as the vehicle is on private property and off of the public roadway, we should allow this practice for the comfort and safety of all Michigan drivers.”

A current state law renders the practice of a vehicle “warm up” illegal with Hughes’ legislation seeking to allow for it on a private driveway, but not on a public roadway.

The move comes after a man in Roseville, Michigan was given a ticket for more than $100 for leaving his vehicle running in his driveway.

“My bill also ensures that this change would not modify any obligation of an auto insurer arising from the theft of an automobile,” Hughes said. “Drivers are still recommended to take measures to secure their vehicle, regardless of where it is parked.”

House Bill 4215 has been assigned to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.