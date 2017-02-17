× Submit your idea for 2017 Danish Festival poster

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Organizers behind the annual Danish Festival are looking for their next best poster design and you have a chance to submit your ideas until late next month.

This is an example of last year’s flyer which was themed ‘The Flea and the Professor’.

As for this year’s competition, you have to submit an idea that represents Hans Christian Anderson’s story of “The Fir Tree”.

The only requirements are to make sure your work is creative in a realistic way and that your work is done on paper no smaller than 12 by 16.

All entries are due by March 24 with the winner taking home $250.

The winner’s artwork will be displayed on the cover of the program for the 2017 Danish Festival.