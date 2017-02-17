× Suspected illegal immigrant charged on weapons & false document offenses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– An accused illegal immigrant may be deported to Mexico after being arrested this week.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Diego Hernandez-Cortes,33, who is a citizen and national of Mexico, overstayed his work visa. Officials say he was arrested on Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Officials say Hernandez-Cortes, who also goes by the name Javier De La Cruz, has been indicted on felony charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, falsely claiming lawful permanent resident status, as well as misusing a Social Security number and possession of false identification documents.

The indictment against Hernandez-Cortes alleges he was in possession of two Social Security cards and three Permanent Resident cards and was aware they had been forged or altered. Documents also show that on two occasions, in Kent and Oceana counties, he told two separate employers he was a lawful U.S. citizen with a duly-assigned alien registration number, knowing it wasn’t true.

If convicted in the case, Hernandez-Cortes could spend up to 10 years in federal prison, as well as be deported back to Mexico.