VanTubbergen Leads Panthers to 10-0 in the Conference
-
West Ottawa stays perfect in the OK Red with win over Grand Haven
-
East Kentwood girls beat Caledonia, 47-42
-
East Kentwood advances to the division 1 state championship game
-
East Kentwood wins state soccer title
-
Regional Titles on the Line in High School Football
-
-
One Win from Ford Field: State Semifinals Preview
-
Panthers win OK Red showdown with the Buccaneers
-
Davenport Beats Northwestern Ohio 77-69
-
Vanek, Nielsen score in shootout in 4-3 Detroit win
-
#3 Davenport beats Siena Heights, 84-57
-
-
Davenport holds off Concordia, 78-67
-
Davenport beats Marygrove, 89-75
-
Michigan-Dearborn Upsets 8th Ranked Davenport