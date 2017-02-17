VanTubbergen Leads Panthers to 10-0 in the Conference

Posted 11:33 PM, February 17, 2017, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The East Kentwood boy's basketball team hosted 9-0 West Ottawa on Friday. The Panthers' Jake VanTubbergen had 25 points on the night in their 68-40 win over the Falcons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s