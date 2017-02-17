Vehicle crashes into Wyoming business

WYOMING, Mich. – Crews have pulled a vehicle out of a building after a crash Friday morning.

The accident happened at Sunset Logistics off Clay Avenue in Wyoming.

Witnesses tell FOX 17 that the driver was a pregnant woman. She was able to walk to the ambulance and then she was taken to the hospital. They say her vehicle crashed into the bathroom of the business and there was no one inside at the time. The airbags in the woman’s vehicle did not activate.

Wyoming Police say that the woman was driving north on U.S. 131 when she had a medical issue and went off the road. Her vehicle went through a wooded area, missing trees, and then hit the building. They say she was taken to the hospital and is doing well.