× 3 killed when pickup crashes in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — All three occupants died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

At 7:26 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident located near Interstate 69 and Ainger Road in Walton Township. The investigation showed this was a one-vehicle accident that started on the off ramp from southbound I-69 to Ainger.

The vehicle, a blue Ford pickup truck, left the roadway while exiting and crashed in a swampy, wooded area. Two of the three occupants in the vehicle were ejected. All three suffered fatal injuries. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital but later died.

The names of the victims are not being released until notification can be made to relatives.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Team and Detective Bureau are investigating.