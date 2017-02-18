× Celebrate ‘National love your pet day’ at Gordmans stores Saturday

ACROSS MICHIGAN — If you have ever wanted to go shopping with your dog, Gordmans is opening its doors all day today in celebration of ‘National love your pet day’.

All Gordmans stores in the U.S. will open starting at 9 a.m.

The first 50 people will receive a free bag of dog treats. Guests will also be able to enter to win a free pet bed or cat condo.

All proceeds will go to Paws with a Cause and Gordmans will match up to donations up to $10,000.